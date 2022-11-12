Amid the political chaos in Pakistan over the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been issued a diplomatic passport and is expected to return to the country soon. The former Prime Minister is living in a self-exile in London since 2019. In December 2018, he was sentenced to seven years in prison and was fined $25 million on charges of corruption.

The Pakistani newspaper Express Tribune reported that the 72-year-old has received a diplomatic passport for five years after getting clearance from the Ministry of Foreign affairs on Thursday.

The media reports from Pakistan also claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took a detour from COP 27 in Egypt and visited London to meet his brother Nawaz and the two discussed political developments in Pakistan including the appointment of a new Army Chief as the current Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is set to retire on 29 November.

General Bajwa who was considered politically strong will retire after two consecutive three-year terms. He actively involved himself in the internal politics of Pakistan and former Prime Minister Imran Khan also blame him for overthrowing his government.

"Mian Sahib (Nawaz Sharif) is coming, failure is destined for Imran Khan," Pakistan's Prime Minister said while interacting with media in London.

The return of Nawaz Sharif comes at a rare movement for Pakistan when the opposition is strong in the country with former Prime Minister Imran Khan openly speaking against the ministers of the current government and officers of the powerful Pakistani Army.

The voice of the opposition leader grew stronger after an assassination attempt on him in which he was injured. He blamed officials of the Army and Pakistan government for the assassination bid and has even named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the FIR.

The shooter of Khan, however, declined the role of anyone else and asserted that he acted alone as he disagreed with the opinions of Imran Khan. "I have conspired this alone and no one else is involved in this. I came on a bike and I parked it at my uncle's shop. He has a motorcycle showroom," the shooter can be seen confessing to the police in a video that went viral on social media.