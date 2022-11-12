Pakistan grants diplomatic passport to former PM Nawaz Sharif2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 12:27 AM IST
Amid the political chaos in Pakistan over the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been issued a diplomatic passport and is expected to return to the country soon. The former Prime Minister is living in a self-exile in London since 2019. In December 2018, he was sentenced to seven years in prison and was fined $25 million on charges of corruption.