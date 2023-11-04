comScore
Massive terror attack at Pakistan Air Force Base in Mianwali, 3 militants killed

Pakistan: Six militants stormed a Pakistani Airforce training base in Mianwali on Saturday, 3 of them dead
  • Three aircraft and a fuelling tanker have been damaged in the latest terror attack.

    • Representative image of the terror attack in Pakistan (via REUTERS)Premium
    Representative image of the terror attack in Pakistan (via REUTERS)

    Six militants attacked an air force training base in the central Pakistani area of Mianwali, Punjab on Saturday morning. According to the Reuters news agency, three militants were killed before they entered the base and the other three had been cornered. Three aircraft and a fuelling tanker have been damaged in the latest terror attack.

    Tehreek-e Jihad (TTP), a Pakistan-based terror group has reportedly claimed the responsibility of the attack, Pakistani military said. The military said an operation is under way to clear the area.

    Earlier last week, terrorists launched two separate attacks on security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

    In the Tirah area of Khyber District, an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) was conducted, resulting in an intense exchange of fire.

    At that time, one terrorist was killed, and two terrorists were injured and subsequently apprehended by security forces.

    In another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated in the Sarwekai area of the South Waziristan District, where two soldiers, Sepoy Banaras Khan lost their lives in the line of duty.

    Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST
