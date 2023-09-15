Pakistan has 170 nuclear warheads, and may increase it to 200 by 2025, say American atomic scientists4 min read 15 Sep 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Pakistan currently has an estimated 170 nuclear warheads, which could increase to around 200 by 2025. The estimate comes from American nuclear scientists who used open-source materials, satellite imagery, and other sources to gather data.
Top American nuclear scientists have estimated that Pakistan currently possesses roughly 170 nuclear warheads, and this number could potentially increase to approximately 200 by the year 2025, based on the current rate of expansion.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message