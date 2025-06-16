Pakistan has ‘assured’ it will drop nuclear bomb on Israel: Iran's BIG claim as conflict with Tel Aviv rages on

Iran-Israel conflict: Mohsen Rezaei, a senior Iranian military commander and member of Iran's National Security Council, has claimed that “Pakistan has assured” that it will attack Israel with a nuclear bomb if the nation launches a nuclear strike against Iran.

“Pakistan has assured us that if Israel uses a nuclear bomb on Iran, they will attack Israel with a nuclear bomb,” said Rezaei during a recent interview on Iranian state television.

Pakistan, however, has denied Iran's claims.

Pakistan denies Iran's claim Responding to Iran's claims, Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif stated on X:

“Our nuclear capability is for the benefit of our people and defence of our country against the hostile designs of our enemies. We do not pursue hegemonic policies against our neighbours which are being amply demonstrated by Israel these days.”

Iran-Israel conflict rages on Iran and Israel exchanged missiles and airstrikes on Saturday, following a large-scale Israeli aerial assault the previous day. Iran retaliated by launching waves of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel. Explosions lit up night skies over Tel Aviv, Jerusalem as the conflict between the two nations escalated.

Israel's military on Monday said it had destroyed one third of Iran's surface-to-surface missile launchers.

A woman cradles her baby as residents evacuate following a missile strike from Iran in downtown Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, June 16, 2025. Israel stated that its most forceful assault on Iran to date was aimed at stopping Tehran from advancing its nuclear weapons program. Notably, Israel is widely believed to be the Middle East's only nuclear-armed nation.

"More than 50 fighter jets and aircraft carried out strikes and destroyed over 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers. This amounts to one-third of the surface-to-surface missile launchers possessed by the Iranian regime," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised statement.

Meanwhile, the Israeli defence minister claimed that there is no intention to physically harm the residents of Tehran, reported Reuters.

Ayatollah Khamenei ‘not off limits’ Iran's bold claims comes just a day after a top Israeli official refused to rule out the possibility of assassinating Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, a top Israeli official said the assassination of Iran’s top leader is “not off limits."

Following the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel, top officials from both nations have issued stern warnings for their decade-long arch foes.

Emergency personnel work at an impact site following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 16, 2025. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif, while speaking in the national assembly on June 14, had called on Muslim nations to launch a united initiative against Israel.

Pakistan and Iran “Israel has targeted Iran, Yemen, and Palestine. If Muslim nations don’t unite now, each will face the same fate," said Khwaja Asif.