Home / News / World /  Pakistan has been with a ‘begging bowl’ for 75 years: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan/Handout via REUTERS
2 min read . 07:08 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claims that even allies regard Pakistan as a country that is continuously requesting financial assistance.

Even friendly nations view Pakistan as a nation that is constantly asking for financial aid, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sharif claimed that Pakistan's economy was already in a precarious position before the floods. Now, it has made things even more difficult, he said. When Pakistani ministers travel to any friendly country or make a phone call - they believe that we have come to beg for money, Sharif said in his speech to a convention of lawyers.

Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar is in great pain; check what he says in this video

Sharif claimed, when he took office in April, Pakistan was allegedly on the point of going into default, but the coalition government's efforts prevented this and managed to control the economic volatility to some extent.

Even smaller economies, according to Sharif, have outperformed Pakistan, which has been roaming for the past 75 years with a "begging bowl". He said that, although other nations in the region had GDP growth rates lower than Pakistan's, they now had a significant export advantage.

Also Read: Watch: Ramiz Raja's rude reaction to Indian journalist

According to Sharif, Pakistan is in a ‘now or never’ situation. He said Pakistan was going around in circles for the last 75 years and blamed it on “a lack of will despite having the potential.

The Pakistani prime minister expressed concern about a potential gas shortage during the next winter, saying that he was having trouble getting gas before the start of the cold season. He added that such a climate-related tragedy had possibly never been seen before elsewhere in the globe as the rains and floods had wreaked unparalleled destruction across the nation.

Also Read: Masood Azhar: Pakistan asks Taliban to arrest India's most-wanted terrorist, tips off secret location

Sharif agreed that inflation was at its highest point and made a veiled allusion to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government's prior rule as the cause of this occurrence. According to him, the outgoing administration was forced to accept strict conditions since the previous administration had violated the terms of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He added that the IMF had even threatened to end the programme if the predetermined conditions weren't met.

