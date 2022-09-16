Pakistan has been with a ‘begging bowl’ for 75 years: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Even friendly nations view Pakistan as a nation that is constantly asking for financial aid, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sharif claimed that Pakistan's economy was already in a precarious position before the floods. Now, it has made things even more difficult, he said. When Pakistani ministers travel to any friendly country or make a phone call - they believe that we have come to beg for money, Sharif said in his speech to a convention of lawyers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}