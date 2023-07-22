Pakistan has to repay $2.44 billion of external debt in July 2023

Pakistan has to repay $2.44 billion of external debt in July 20232 min read 22 Jul 2023, 03:39 PM IST
Pakistan's external debt servicing obligations for July 2023 amount to USD 2.44 billion, with USD 2.07 billion owed to China and USD 195 million to Saudi Arabia
Pakistan's crippling economy is sitting on a large pile of debt taken from international organisations and countries like China. For the month of July, Pakistan's external debt service obligations stand at $2.44 billion for the month of July 2023. The debt also includes $2.44 billion for the current month of July 2023 owed to China, reports ANI quoting the NEws International.
