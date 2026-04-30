Pakistan helping Iran to bypass US blockade? Expert says Islamabad is 'double-dealing' as it opens six routes

A US national security expert accused Pakistan of "double-dealing" with America, as the Shehbaz Sharif-led country reportedly notified six routes for the transportation of goods to Iran. The report came as the US continues its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran warning the US that its naval blockade was doomed to fail.

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Pakistan is 'double-dealing' Reacting to a report about Pakistan opening six land routes to Iran amid the US blockade, Derek J Grossman, a US national security expert, told the Trump administration, "You have a problem." He said the "six overland links to Iran" could help the Islamic Republic bypass the US blockade.

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He said, “Your good friend Pakistan appears to have just opened six overland links to Iran, helping the regime bypass your counter-blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. This will help Iran continue to resist US pressure. Islamabad double deals America...AGAIN!”

The United States imposed a blockade on Iran's ports in the Strait of Hormuz, while the Islamic Republic has maintained its stranglehold over the strategic Strait of Hormuz since the start of the Middle East war in February.

Pakistan notifies 6 land routes Earlier this week, Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce issued a statutory regulatory order, Transit of Goods through Territory of Pakistan Order 2026, Daw reported.

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According to the order, the following routes have been designated for the transit of goods:

1. Gwadar-Gabd

2. Karachi/ Port Qasim-Lyari-Ormara-Pasni-Gabd

3. Karachi/ Port Qasim- Khuzdar-Dalbandin-Taftan

4. Gawadar-Turbat-Hoshab-Panjgur-Nagg-Besima-Khuzdar-Quetta/ Lakpass-Dalbandin-Nokundi-Taftan

5. Gwadar-Liari-Khuzdar-Quetta/ Lakpass-Dalbandin-Nokundi-Taftan

6.Karachi/ Port Qasim -Gwadar- Gabd

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Meanwhile, it was reported that more than 3,000 containers destined for Iran were stuck at the Karachi port for the past few days.

The announcement coincided with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Islamabad for talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir, the latest in a series of diplomatic engagements as Pakistan seeks to mediate an end to the two-month war between Washington and Tehran.