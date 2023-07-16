Pakistan: Hindus’ 150-year-old Mari Mata Temple in Karachi demolished

A 150-year-old Hindu temple located in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar was demolished on Saturday.
A 150-year-old Hindu temple located in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar was demolished on Saturday.
The demolition took place late Friday night while there was no electricity in the area. That's when the diggers and bulldozers arrived to finish the job. They razed the entire inside structure while leaving the outer walls and the main gate intact, according to media reports.
The demolition took place late Friday night while there was no electricity in the area. That's when the diggers and bulldozers arrived to finish the job. They razed the entire inside structure while leaving the outer walls and the main gate intact, according to media reports.
According to a report by Dawn, a Pakistani English-language newspaper, residents reportedly claimed to see a police vehicle present to give 'cover' for the individuals operating the bulldozers and other equipment.
According to a report by Dawn, a Pakistani English-language newspaper, residents reportedly claimed to see a police vehicle present to give 'cover' for the individuals operating the bulldozers and other equipment.
The Mari Mata Temple lies on Mukhi Chohitram Road, very close to the Soldier Bazaar police station.
The Mari Mata Temple lies on Mukhi Chohitram Road, very close to the Soldier Bazaar police station.
Shri Ram Nath Mishra Maharaj of Shri Panch Mukhi Hanuman Mandir, another very old temple nearby told Dawn, “It is a very old Mandir."
Shri Ram Nath Mishra Maharaj of Shri Panch Mukhi Hanuman Mandir, another very old temple nearby told Dawn, “It is a very old Mandir."
He also said, “It is said to have been built over 150 years ago. We have also heard of stories about old treasures buried in its courtyard," adding that it covered nearly 400 to 500 square yards and there had been conversation of the encroachers, who had their eye on it for some time now, reported Dawn.
He also said, “It is said to have been built over 150 years ago. We have also heard of stories about old treasures buried in its courtyard," adding that it covered nearly 400 to 500 square yards and there had been conversation of the encroachers, who had their eye on it for some time now, reported Dawn.
“The Mandir was under the management of the Madarsi Hindu community of Karachi and since it was being said that it was very old and dangerous structure that might topple any day, the Mandir management after much pressure reluctantly but temporarily moved most of their deities to a small room near the storm water train until they could carry out some renovation work there," he added.
“The Mandir was under the management of the Madarsi Hindu community of Karachi and since it was being said that it was very old and dangerous structure that might topple any day, the Mandir management after much pressure reluctantly but temporarily moved most of their deities to a small room near the storm water train until they could carry out some renovation work there," he added.
He also said, “But last night the Mari Mata Mandir was just flattened."
He also said, “But last night the Mari Mata Mandir was just flattened."
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.