Pakistan hit with 4.0 magnitude earthquake, fourth in recent weeks

Pakistan’s seismic risk

Pakistan sits atop several major fault lines, making it one of the world’s most seismically active countries. The nation is located at the convergence of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates, which increases the likelihood of frequent and powerful earthquakes. Regions such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan are especially vulnerable due to their position on the southern edge of the Eurasian Plate, while Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir lie on the Indian Plate.