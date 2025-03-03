Pakistan hits Gold mine! ₹80,000 crore reserves found in Indus River bed as nation eyes major milestone

Pakistan has discovered vast gold reserves in the Indus River, which is estimated to be worth around ₹80,000 crore, according to a Times Now report on Monday, March 3.

The report said that the nation has found the gold reserves through a government-commissioned survey in the district of Attock in the Punjab province. These gold reserves have sparked extraction plans, which may serve as a lifeline for the cash-strapped country.

The mining project will be headed by the state-owned National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) and the Mines and Minerals Department Punjab, and is expected to be major milestone for the nation's mining industry, as per the report.

“Consultancy Services for Preparing Bidding Documents and Transaction Advisory Services for Nine Placer Gold Blocks along River Indus in District Attock,” said Zargham Eshaq Khan, managing director of NESPAK, the report said citing Dawn News.

River of Gold The report cited Geologists who suggested that the Indus River carries gold deposits from the Himalayas in India, which flows as it accumulates in the region, which is now under Pakistan after the partition in the form of placer gold or nuggets.

Due to the extensive flow down the river, the gold placers or nuggets are either flat or completely rounded. The Indus River valley is rich in mineral resources and is considered to be the place for gold and other precious metals, according to the news report.

The news portal reported, citing an Express Tribune report, that according to the State Bank of Pakistan, the nation's gold reserves were valued at $5.43 billion as of December 2024.

Pakistan Eyes Financial Relief Pakistan's economy faces multiple challenges, including falling foreign exchange reserves and a weakening currency. According to the news portal's report, the development of gold reserves is likely to provide much-needed financial support to the nation.

If this mining expedition is successful and the nation is able to extract the gold, then this is estimated to boost the nation's gold production and its position amongst international peers.

The report said that the coming months will be crucial to determining whether this discovery will yield economic benefits or remain an untapped opportunity for the South Asian nation.