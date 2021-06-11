Pakistan hopeful of 4.8% GDP growth in FY22

Pakistan hopeful of 4.8% GDP growth in FY221 min read . 07:11 PM IST
Pakistan has been buoyed by surpassing growth projections in the current financial year despite suffering a third wave of COVID-19 infections
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pakistan has been buoyed by surpassing growth projections in the current financial year despite suffering a third wave of COVID-19 infections
Pakistan, currently in talks with the IMF about its $6 billion bailout programme, on Friday set a growth target at 4.8% of GDP for financial 2021-22 and a fiscal deficit target of 6.3%.
Pakistan, currently in talks with the IMF about its $6 billion bailout programme, on Friday set a growth target at 4.8% of GDP for financial 2021-22 and a fiscal deficit target of 6.3%.
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin set out the annual budget before parliament, with a total spending outlay of 8.4 trillion rupees ($53.93 billion).
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin set out the annual budget before parliament, with a total spending outlay of 8.4 trillion rupees ($53.93 billion).
The South Asian nation has been buoyed by surpassing growth projections in the current financial year despite suffering a third wave of COVID-19 infections. GDP growth was clocked provisionally at 3.96%, compared to a target of 2.1%, for FY2020-21.
"We want to make sure of a growth rate of 6% to 7% in the next two to three years," Tarin told parliament.
Tarin also announced the country would set a target of 5.8 trillion rupees ($37.24 billion) in revenue collection for FY2021/22.
Pakistan is currently in talks with the IMF as part of the sixth review of its 39-month bailout programme, which it entered in 2019.
The revenue target has been a key topic in negotiations, and Tarin has said the IMF and Pakistani government debated ways to achieve the target, which is 23% higher than the current year's expected collection.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!