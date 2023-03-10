Pakistan: How SBP's forex reserves increased to one-month import cover?2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 11:10 AM IST
The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has approved the rollover of a $1.3 billion loan to Pakistan.
Foreign exchange reserves of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have been increased by $487 million to $4.301 billion by the week ended March 03, 2023, as compared with $3.814 billion a week ago, February 24, according to official data released on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×