Pakistan, IMF inch towards deal
- The country is at risk of defaulting with its foreign reserves dwindling to $2.9 billion
The International Monetary Fund said progress had been made in talks with Pakistan over restarting a stalled bailout, but the two sides hadn’t reached an agreement, which is seen as vital to preventing the country from defaulting.
