Pakistan, IMF inch towards deal

Pakistan’s finance minister, Ishaq Dar, said he hoped to conclude the IMF agreement by the end of next week. He said Pakistan has agreed to the IMF’s conditions, including new taxes, and received a detailed draft of the deal from the lender on Friday, which will be picked over by the two sides in the remaining talks. The administration has agreed to levy an additional $630 million in taxes between now and June, and a further tax on gasoline, Mr. Dar said.