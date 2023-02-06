Pakistan, IMF talks hit snag over ₹900 billion fiscal gap - Details
IMF has worked out a larger gap of approximately 900 billion rupees, equivalent to 1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).
Talks between the International Monetary Fund and Pakistan have hit a snag in the form of a whopping ₹900 billion fiscal gap. While the IMF has called for GST rates to be increased by 1% for petroleum, oil, and lubricant (POL) products, Islamabad is contesting the fiscal gap in achieving the primary deficit.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×