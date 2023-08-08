Pakistan News: Imran Khan appeals against conviction in corruption case

Pakistan News: Imran Khan appeals against conviction in corruption case1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:27 PM IST
Imran Khan appeals against conviction and jail term on corruption charges, citing bias and lack of adequate hearing.
Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan on Tuesday appealed against his conviction and three-year jail term on corruption charges.
His appeal comes four days after he was jailed and barred from politics in the case.
According to a Reuters report, Imran’s lawyer, Naeem Panjutha, said the petition, challenging his conviction on charges of selling state gifts unlawfully during his 2018-2022 term as prime minister, had been filed in Islamabad High Court, which will hear the case on Wednesday.
The petition described the conviction as “without lawful authority, tainted with bias", and said Khan, 70, had not received an adequate hearing, said the Reuters report.
The verdict was also a violation of high court orders which had called for a review of whether the case involved genuine criminal charges before coming to the final ruling, the petition also said.
On Saturday, the former prime minister was arrested from his Zaman Park residence soon after the district and sessions court found him guilty of corrupt practices in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison.
Khan was detained and transferred to Attock jail on August 5 .
The court also imposed (PKR) 100,000, fine on him. It also declared him ineligible to hold public office for five years.
On Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved Supreme Court over Imran Khan's conviction in the Toshakhana Case asking it to declare the verdict “null and void".
According to the plea, which was submitted in accordance with Article 184(2) of the Constitution, Toshakhana's case is sought to have been reheard because the PTI leader did not receive a fair trial.
Earlier, the PTI also approached the IHC petitioning that Khan be moved to Adiala jail and be provided better or A-Class facilities, since he was “accustomed to a better mode of life".
The petition filed by PTI reads, “Since childhood, the petitioner is from an affluent family, and later due to his education, habits, and social and political status in the society, has got accustomed to a better mode of life... is a graduate of Oxford University, UK and the ... captain of Pakistan national Cricket..."
(With inputs from agencies)
