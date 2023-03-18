After days of legal wrangling and extensive battles between his supporters and police, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan headed to court on Friday. Taking to social media with a video messages, he asserted that ‘they had made a plan to arrest me’. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence motion last year. Since then he has been pressuring the fragile coalition government that succeeded him to hold early elections.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Police raided his house in a plush Lahore neighbourhood after blocking nearby roads and suspending mobile services in the area. Islamabad his also been put on high alert, with some 4,000 security officials - including elite police commandos, anti-terrorism squads and paramilitary rangers - being deployed in the area.