After days of legal wrangling and extensive battles between his supporters and police, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan headed to court on Friday. Taking to social media with a video messages, he asserted that ‘they had made a plan to arrest me’. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence motion last year. Since then he has been pressuring the fragile coalition government that succeeded him to hold early elections.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Police raided his house in a plush Lahore neighbourhood after blocking nearby roads and suspending mobile services in the area. Islamabad his also been put on high alert, with some 4,000 security officials - including elite police commandos, anti-terrorism squads and paramilitary rangers - being deployed in the area.
18 Mar 2023, 04:51 PM IST
Protesters shelling judicial complex, says Islamabad Police
18 Mar 2023, 04:32 PM IST
What did police find in Imran Khan's home?
According to an AP report citing senior police officer Suhail Sukhera, baton-wielding Khan supporters had attempted to resist the officials by throwing stones and petrol bombs. The officers moved on until a man on the roof of Khan’s residence opened fire.
Sukhera said police broke open the main door of Khan’s residence and found masks, petrol-filled bottles, iron rods and batons used in attacks on police during the week. Sukhera said that inside the sprawling residence, illegal structures were erected to shelter those who have been involved in attacks on police that have injured dozens of officers.
18 Mar 2023, 04:13 PM IST
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan heads to court, fears arrest
"It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the (Pakistan Democratic Movement coalition) govt intends to arrest me. Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad and the court bec(ause) I believe in rule of law," Khan said on Twitter.
“It is also obvious now that the entire siege of Lahore was not about ensuring I appear before the court in a case but was intended to take me away to prison so that I am unable to lead our election campaign," he added.