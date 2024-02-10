Hours after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif claimed to have won the Pakistan general elections 2024, his political rival Imran Khan on Saturday posted a pre-recorded audio-visual message created using artificial intelligence in which he also claimed victory.

In the video shared on his official X (formerly Twitter), Imran Khan can be seen speaking in front of the camera, but his voice does not appear to sync with his lip movements. “Chairman Imran Khan's victory speech (AI version) after an unprecedented fightback from the nation that resulted in PTI’s landslide victory in General Elections 2024," he wrote in the caption. Imran Khan, in the video, told his followers to rejoice over their victory despite what he refers to as a "crackdown" on his party. Rejecting Nawaz Sharif's previous assertion of victory, Imran Khan informed the electorate that the outcome had "scared" the powerful.

“My beloved countrymen. By turning out in such huge numbers and exercising your democratic right of franchise, you have laid the foundation for the restoration of the freedom to exercise citizens' rights. I congratulate you all on helping us win the elections handsomely. I had full faith in your turning out in such large numbers to cast your ballots," the former PM said.

“The 'London Plan' because of your active participation in the democratic exercise. Nawaz Sharif is a leader of low intelligence who gave a victory speech despite his party trailing in 30 seats," he added.

Currently, Pakistan is facing days of political horse-trading after the final few election results released Saturday showed no clear majority, but a strong performance by independent candidates loyal to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) defied a months-long crackdown that crippled campaigning and forced their candidates to run as independents with a combined showing in Thursday's election that still challenged their chief rivals.

After long delays in results that prompted further allegations the military establishment had engaged in vote-rigging, the army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) declared victory as the party with the largest number of seats.

