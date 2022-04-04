Pakistan: Imran Khan nominates ex-chief justice Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM

Pakistan: Imran Khan nominates ex-chief justice Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM1 min read . 04 Apr 2022
Ahmed, who was sworn in as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan on December 21, 2019, was born on February 2, 1957, in Karachi.
Imran Khan on Monday nominated former chief justice, Gulzar Ahmed, as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan. This announcement was made by Pakistani Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.
Ahmed, who was sworn in as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan on December 21, 2019, was born on February 2, 1957, in Karachi. He has served as the chief justice till February 2022, according to Dawn newspaper.
Gulzar Ahmed's nomination follows a letter written earlier today by President Dr Arif Alvi to the prime minister and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to propose names of suitable persons for appointment as caretaker premier under Article 224-A(1 )of the Constitution, the Pakistani newspaper reported.
This comes a day after the National Assembly deputy speaker disallowed a no-trust confidence motion against Imran Khan. Also. President Arif Alvi dissolves National Assembly on Khan's advice.
