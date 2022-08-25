Imran Khan, at the rally had warned the judiciary against its “biased" attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences and also warned additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved the two-day physical remand of his aide Shahbaz Gill’s on the request of the capital police in a sedition case, that she, too, would face dire consequences, the report said. The PTI chief had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police, saying, “We won’t spare you," the report added.