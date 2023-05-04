Pakistan: Imran Khan’s leg fractured again after being pushed at Lahore high court

LAHORE : Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan’s leg has 'fractured' again after he was pushed by the people at the Lahore High Court, leaders from his party have said.

In November last year, Khan, 70, was wounded in his lower leg after a gunman opened fire on a convoy carrying the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

He was leading a march in Islamabad to demand snap general elections after he was ousted from power in April last year.

Khan recently recovered and started appearing before courts.

"Imran Khan’s leg was yet again injured and fractured during his appearance in the LHC (on Tuesday) due to lack of security provided by the government. The doctors have advised him to rest for 10 days," PTI Senator Shibli Fraz said on Wednesday.

However, cricketer-turned-politician Khan appeared before the Islamabad High Court on Thursday in a wheelchair to secure an extension to his pre-arrest bail in several cases registered against him.

His bail pleas in nine cases were extended after he appeared in person following a warning by the court.

Another PTI senior leader Dr Iftikhar Durrani shared a picture of the X-ray of Khan’s leg, showing a fracture.

Durrani said his party has continuously raised security concerns with the government but still the ousted premier was pushed by 'the people' during his LHC appearance, which re-opened his leg wound.

“All conspiracies are clear that aim at inflicting injuries and eliminate Mr Khan, who is exposing misdeeds of the rulers and their facilitators," Duranni said in a tweet.

He urged the judiciary to allow Khan to appear before courts through a video link.

The former premier told the LHC last Tuesday that a third assassination attempt has been hatched against him and requested the court to quash political cases against him to avoid public exposure.

Khan had filed a petition in the court requesting it to quash all 121 cases registered against him since he was voted out of office through a no-confidence motion in April last year. He terms all the cases as fake, instituted to keep him out of the political arena.

"Appearances in courts will expose my life to danger. I survived two assassination attempts on my life -- one in Wazirabad, Punjab, and the other at Islamabad Judicial Complex, where the ISI had taken charge of the building. They (a reference to the establishment) want to kill me, and a third assassination attempt is on the cards," Khan had said.

Khan claimed to have identified a total of 'six persons' in the country in a video who wanted to kill him.

In a veiled attack on Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday said that a person's use of a wheelchair to skip court cases was divine retribution as he used to ridicule others for their diseases.

In a statement, without naming Khan, she said the person who made fun of Sharif family members’ ailments was lying in a wheelchair today.

The minister asked the PTI Chairman instead of indulging in the blame game he should appear in the courts and provide evidence.

She said in fear of bail cancellation, Khan was using the wheelchair as a tactic.

“If the court calls him, he has the excuses of plaster, disability, canister and now a wheelchair," she was quoted as saying by the Associated Press of Pakistan.