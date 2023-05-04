Pakistan: Imran Khan’s leg fractured again after being pushed at Lahore high court

Pakistan: Imran Khan’s leg fractured again after being pushed at Lahore high court3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 08:26 PM IST
Imran Khan’s leg was yet again injured and fractured during his appearance in the LHC on Tuesday due to lack of security provided by the government, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Fraz said
LAHORE : Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan’s leg has 'fractured' again after he was pushed by the people at the Lahore High Court, leaders from his party have said.
