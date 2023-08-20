Pakistan: Imran Khan's close aide former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested for leaking diplomatic cable2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 03:02 PM IST
Former Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been arrested for leaking a confidential diplomatic cable. Qureshi, a close aide of imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan, was taken into custody under the Official Secrets Act.
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistan's former foreign minister and a close ally of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was arrested on August 19 at his residence under the Official Secrets Act. This arrest is linked to the alleged leakage of a confidential diplomatic cable, reported PTI.