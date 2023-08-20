Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistan's former foreign minister and a close ally of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was arrested on August 19 at his residence under the Official Secrets Act. This arrest is linked to the alleged leakage of a confidential diplomatic cable, reported PTI.

Qureshi, aged 67 and serving as Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was subsequently taken to the headquarters of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) following his arrest.

PTI took to social media and tweeted, "PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been illegally arrested once again." PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub confirmed Qureshi's arrest, indicating that it took place soon after Qureshi's participation in a press conference. Ayub criticised the circumstances of the arrest, drawing parallels to the government that preceded the present caretaker administration. "It appears that this caretaker government wants to break the records of their predecessor (Pakistan Democratic Movement) fascist government," said Ayub.

The basis for Qureshi's arrest under the Official Secrets Act is his alleged breach of confidentiality pertaining to an official cable dispatched by the Pakistani embassy in the United States during his tenure as the foreign minister. The missing cable has been a central topic, with former Prime Minister Imran Khan frequently referencing it as evidence of a "foreign conspiracy" aimed at his removal from office in April of the previous year.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Qureshi, citing relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and the Pakistan Penal Code. The FIR alleges that Qureshi's actions fall under wrongful communication of information and the attempt to commit or abet an offense under the Secrets Act. This development occurred merely two days after Imran Khan, leader of the PTI, was named in an FIR by the FIA, specifically invoking Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act of 1923.

Qureshi held the position of foreign minister at the time when the diplomatic cable issue first arose. The said diplomatic cable reportedly contained sensitive information regarding a meeting between US State Department officials, including Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, and Pakistani envoy Asad Majeed Khan. This incident marks the second instance of Qureshi's arrest, the first occurring on May 11, and his release on June 6.

Interim Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti confirmed Qureshi's detention on Geo News and stated, “He (Qureshi) is nominated in the case and will soon be presented in the court," adding, “We have to enforce the law and all those nominated in the cipher case will be arrested and presented in court."

As of now, Imran Khan, aged 70, is serving a three-year prison sentence after being convicted in a corruption case earlier this month.

Recent scrutiny has enveloped Imran Khan due to the leaked copy of the diplomatic cable published by the US media outlet The Intercept. Accusations have arisen, with individuals from the previous government suggesting Khan's involvement in the leak. Former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah pointed out that if Khan indeed misplaced the cable, it could potentially be a violation of the Official Secrets Act.

