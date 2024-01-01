Pakistan: Imran Khan's party to challenge rejection of nomination papers for 2024 polls today
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will move to the election tribunals on Monday to challenge the rejection of nomination papers of scores of its candidates, including party founder Imran Khan, Dawn reported.
