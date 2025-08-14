Subscribe

Pakistan Independence Day horror: Terrorists attack police station near Peshawar, constable killed

Terrorists attacked a police station near Peshawar, resulting in the death of a constable and injuries to an officer. The police engaged in heavy gunfire, and the area is now on high alert with reinforcements deployed.

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2025, 06:46 AM IST
Advertisement
In Pakistan's Peshawar, unidentified terrorists launched an assault on a police station, resulting in one constable's death and an officer's injury.
In Pakistan's Peshawar, unidentified terrorists launched an assault on a police station, resulting in one constable's death and an officer's injury.

Unidentified terrorists attacked a police station on the outskirts of Peshawar in northwest Pakistan, killing a constable and injuring an officer, officials said.

Advertisement

“Armed with lethal weapons, the terrorists attacked the Hassan Khel police station, located about 30 km southwest of Peshawar, late Wednesday. Police personnel took defensive positions and responded with heavy gunfire,” PTI reported citing officials.

An intense exchange of fire is underway as police strive to repel the assault, they added.

Constable Abu Bakar was killed in the attack, while an officer, Haroon, sustained injuries, they said.

The area has been placed on high alert, and reinforcements have been deployed to support the ongoing operation.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldPakistan Independence Day horror: Terrorists attack police station near Peshawar, constable killed
Read Next Story