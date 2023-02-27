A management-level official from an investment company in Pakistan said that the current macroeconomic conditions have affected sectors in a different manner. "Sectors that are more likely to get affected by the current economic conditions are those which depend heavily on import; import of raw materials or other products, like autos. Rising interest rates have allowed the banking sector to perform really well. But since this policy leads to demand compression, more mainstream companies are expected to default. And this assumption can be backed by the fact that almost all banks are taking more provisions for loan losses," the management-level official said.