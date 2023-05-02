Pakistan inflation at record 36.4% in April, highest since 1964

Inflation in Pakistan surged to a record level in April on higher food prices, weaker currency and rising energy costs.
Consumer prices rose to 36.4% in April from a year earlier, the highest since 1964, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday. The Pakistan’s inflation rate is also the highest in South Asia and up from March's 35.4%.
The bureau said Pakistan's rural areas recorded food inflation of 40.2%.
Transport prices climbed 56.8% while food inflation quickened 48.1% in April from a year earlier, data showed. Food prices rose 2.4% in April from March, the bureau said.
Pakistan’s finance ministry said headline inflation was expected to remain at elevated levels in the months to come, despite contractionary monetary policy by the central bank.
The central bank’s next monetary policy review is due on 12 June.
To rein in Inflation, the State Bank of Pakistan hiked its benchmark interest rate last month to 21%.
Pakistan has been in economic turmoil for months with an acute balance of payments crisis while talks with the International Monetary Fund to secure $1.1 billion as part of a $6.5 billion bailout have not been successful.
The finance ministry said a successful completion of talks with the IMF will eventually attract more capital inflows, stabilise the exchange rate and alleviate inflationary pressures.
(With inputs from agencies)
