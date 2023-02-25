Pakistan inflation soars to 40%: Onion up 370% & Diesel up 108% | Full list here
Pak economic crisis: The central bank of Pakistan is all set to raise interest rates as early as this week in an off-cycle review.
Crisis-hit Pakistan recorded a new high in inflation as it went to 41.54% on a year-on-year basis for the week ended on February 23, following a continued hike in prices of essential commodities. The previous week, the inflation was at 38.42% high in the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×