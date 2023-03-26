Pakistan inflation soars to 47%, Onions up 228% and wheat up 120% | Full list2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 02:04 PM IST
Pakistan is struggling with a significant shortage of foreign exchange to sustain its balance of payments due to the ongoing economic crisis and IMF loan delay.
Crisis-hit Pakistan recorded a new high in inflation based on sensitive price indicator (SPI) as it went to around 47% year on year (YoY) the week ended March 22, 2023, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data. This came following a continued hike in prices of essential commodities.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×