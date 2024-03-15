IMF expresses ‘displeasure’ over cash-strapped Pakistan's claim of meeting targets prematurely
A team from the International Monetary Fund has reached Pakistan to hold talks before releasing the much-needed final USD 1.1 billion tranche of a $3 billion bailout package which was agreed last year.
The IMF has expressed its displeasure at cash-strapped Pakistan's claim that it had achieved all structural benchmarks, and quantitative and indicative targets even before scrutinizing and completing the review by the global lender.
