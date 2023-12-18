Nationwide internet services in Pakistan experienced a widespread outage, with users reporting difficulties accessing social media platforms, according to Dawn , citing Internet monitor Netblocks.

As reported by ANI, the disruption coincided with the virtual event organized by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), scheduled to commence at 9 pm, resulting in the entire social media platform going offline.

In July, Pakistan secured the third position globally for imposing internet restrictions during the first half of 2023.

“Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube," Netblocks said in a statement.

The internet monitoring agency also observed that the disruption occurred just before a significant virtual gathering organized by PTI. The online event commenced at 9 pm.

Pakistani netizens reacted on X saying, “They are scared of Khan's AI."