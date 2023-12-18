Nationwide internet services in Pakistan experienced a widespread outage, with users reporting difficulties accessing social media platforms, according to Dawn, citing Internet monitor Netblocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, the disruption coincided with the virtual event organized by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), scheduled to commence at 9 pm, resulting in the entire social media platform going offline.

In July, Pakistan secured the third position globally for imposing internet restrictions during the first half of 2023.

"Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube," Netblocks said in a statement.

The internet monitoring agency also observed that the disruption occurred just before a significant virtual gathering organized by PTI. The online event commenced at 9 pm.

Pakistani netizens reacted on X saying, “They are scared of Khan's AI."

PTI also condemned the reported disruptions and called this “proof of fear" of the party's "unprecedented popularity."

"This is proof of the fear of the unprecedented popularity of Imran Khan's PTI! In what was an expected move, the illegitimate, fascist regime has slowed down internet speed & disruption of social media platforms all across Pakistan, prior to PTI's historic Virtual Jalsa!" PTI posted on X.

Another user Ihtisham Ul Haq wrote, “Scared and afraid of the virtual, what will happen in reality. Think!"

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) did not respond to repeated requests for comment, according to Dawn.

However, Imran Khan's online meeting on 'X' spaces attracted an audience of 1.5 million users.

PTI leader Imran Khan hosted an online gathering on X.

On May 9, during the violent protests following the arrest of Imran Khan, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) acknowledged suspending mobile broadband nationwide based on the interior ministry's directives.

Netblocks reported restrictions on access to Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube throughout Pakistan during Imran Khan's arrest at the Islamabad High Court premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case on that day.

Dawn earlier reported citing a report by Surfshark, a virtual private network company headquartered in Lithuania, and stated that a half-year analysis of internet shutdowns based on the Internet Shutdown Tracker revealed that Pakistan was responsible for three of the 42 new restrictions worldwide that were imposed following Imran's arrest.

(With inputs from ANI)

