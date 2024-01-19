 Pakistan, Iran ministers ‘agree to de-escalate situation’ amid attacks | Mint
Business News/ News / World/  Pakistan, Iran ministers ‘agree to de-escalate situation’ amid attacks
Pakistan, Iran ministers ‘agree to de-escalate situation’ amid attacks

Pakistan and Iran ministers “agreed to de-escalate the situation” after the tensions mounted following Iran's airstrike in Pakistan's Balochistan on Wednesday.

Pakistan, Iran ministers ‘agree to de-escalate situation’ amid attacks

Pakistan and Iran ministers "agreed to de-escalate the situation" as the tensions mounted after both the countries exchanged missile and drone strikes this week at what they each said were militant targets.

Iran had launched airstrikes in Pakistan's Balochistan on Wednesday in a bid to target "militant" bases in the region. Later, Pakistan retaliated with strikes in Iran.

 

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updates soon)

Published: 19 Jan 2024, 09:01 PM IST
