Pakistan and Iran ministers "agreed to de-escalate the situation" as the tensions mounted after both the countries exchanged missile and drone strikes this week at what they each said were militant targets.

Iran had launched airstrikes in Pakistan's Balochistan on Wednesday in a bid to target "militant" bases in the region. Later, Pakistan retaliated with strikes in Iran.

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updates soon)

