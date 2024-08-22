Hello User
Next Story
Pakistan: Islamabad on edge after Imran Khan's PTI defies rally ban; schools shut, section 144 imposed

Pakistan: Islamabad on edge after Imran Khan's PTI defies rally ban; schools shut, section 144 imposed

Written By Fareha Naaz

Tension is escalating in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, as Imran Khan's PTI plans a rally despite revoked NOC. Authorities close schools and impose Section 144 in Punjab to stop the rally

Islamabad faces heightened tensions as Imran Khan's PTI plans a rally despite revoked NOC. (representative image)

Tensions were brewing in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on Thursday, August 22, after jailed former Prime Imran Khan's party threatened to proceed with its planned rally in the city. On Wednesday, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa suspended the NOC issued to the party, stating that it was done for security reasons.

“The agencies referred to the past conduct and track record of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which indicates a severe law and order situation might arise," news agency PTI reported, citing the order.

On July 31, the deputy commissioner issued the NOC granting Imran Khan's PTI permission to hold the rally. The order said that, given the current situation, it was unsafe to allow the PTI rally. Despite the government's refusal, PTI's decision to hold a power show escalates widespread anxiety. According to the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, a “peaceful" rally will be held today in the Tarnol area at around 4:00 pm.

The rally will be led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who said, “I am giving a clear message that the people of KP have to reach by 3 pm… We will hold the rally in any case. This will mark the first rally in the city by the PTI since the February 8 general elections.

Fearing violence, the Islamabad authorities ordered the closure of all private and government schools in the federal region's jurisdiction.

Following months of political wrangling in connection with the cases against its chief and other leaders, the party sought to go ahead with its plan after the government cancelled its no-objection certificate (NOC) at the last moment.

At the same time, the Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 across the province, elaborating on “the prevailing law and order situation and security threats." The order will be effective from Thursday until Saturday and prohibits gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, protests, and similar activities across the state.

The Home Department's notice further reads, “The ban has been implemented given the threat of terrorism and to protect human lives and property. The administration throughout Punjab will ensure the implementation of the decree."

(With PTI inputs)

