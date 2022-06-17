Pakistan issues 495 visas to Sikh pilgrims to attend Maharaja Ranjeet Singh's death anniversary. Details here1 min read . 05:50 PM IST
- During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.
On the occasion of the Death Anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 495 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the annual anniversary scheduled to be held in Pakistan from 21-30 June 2022, the high commission informed.
During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on 21 June and return back to India on 30 June 2022, it also said.
Popularly known as the ‘Lion of Punjab’ (Sher-e-Punjab) Ranjit Singh was the first ruler of the Sikh Empire in Punjab. The Sikh Empire consisted of northwestern areas of the sub-continent in the early 19th century.
He survived smallpox in infancy but lost sight in his left eye. He fought his first battle alongside his father at age 10.
Ranjit was the first ruler to turn the invasion tide back to the homelands of traditional India, the Pashtuns (Afghans) and came to be known as the Lion of Punjab for that.
