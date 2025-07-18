Pakistan journalist swept away in flood fury on camera, shocking visuals show reporter sucked under water | Viral Video

Pakistan: In a shocking video that’s gone viral across social media, a man, reportedly a Pakistani journalist, was swept away by raging floodwaters while on a live broadcast near Chahan Dam in the nation's Rawalpindi. The chilling footage shows the reporter neck-deep in the fast moving waters, microphone still in hand, moments before he's pulled by the gushing current.

Multiple videos of the same incident across social media captures the exact moment when the journalist— reportedly identified as Ali Musa Raza — was standing in the water, only his outstretched hand visible, till he is dragged into the waters.

54 killed in Pakistan floods in 24 hours Pakistan has been reeling under heavy rains, which wreaked havoc in the eastern region of the nation, killing as many as 54 people in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday, July 17.

The 54 deaths in the past day occurred in Punjab province, which received 124% more rainfall between July 1 and July 15 than the same period the previous year, forecasters said, reported Associated Press.

Not just the deaths, but the incessant rains have also triggered flash floods and inundated several villages as Pakistan experiences 82 per cent more rainfall in July 2025 as compared to the same period in July 2024, AP reported, citing the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Cloudburst in the Jhelum district in Punjab triggered flash flooding, prompting authorities to use boats to evacuate dozens of people.

People wade through the flooded street after during the monssoon rain in Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 17, 2025. REUTERS/Waseem Khan

Flood alert updated The National Disaster Management Authority issued an updated flood alert on Thursday urging local authorities to remain on high alert as heavy rains continue. Tourists were advised to avoid travel to affected areas where rains could trigger landslides and block highways.

Commuters wade through a flooded street amidst heavy monsoon rains in Rawalpindi on July 17, 2025. Heavy rains have been linked to 54 deaths in the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the toll to about 180 since the arrival of the monsoon in late June, the government's disaster agency said on July 17. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)

Television news footage Thursday showed an army helicopter plucking three members of a family from the roof of their house after they were stranded by a flash flood on the outskirts of Rawalpindi city.

Pakistan rain forecast More rain is expected in the capital Islamabad, Pakistan-administered Kashmir and other parts of the country, the meteorological department reported.