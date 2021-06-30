Pakistan: Karachi among top 10 stressful cities to live in

Pakistan's Karachi has been named among the world's top 10 most stressful urban centres to live in, according to a list by a German company VAAY.

Geo News reported that the index is curated by analyzing 15 major stress indicators, which include governance, environment, finance and security. The list claims cities are chosen for their size and significance as well as for the availability of comparable and reliable information.

The cities with the most stressful social, environmental and economic conditions make it to the bottom while the most stable and happy ones top the list.

Karachi ranks at number 93 on the list, which is slightly better than Baghdad (Iran) at 94, Kabul (Afghanistan) at 95 and Moscow (Russia) at 96.

On the other hand, Iceland's serene capital, Reykajavik, tops the list as the least stressful city, followed by Bern (Switzerland), Helsinki, (Finland), Wellington, Melbourne, Oslo, Copenhagen, Innsbruck (Austria), Hannover (Germany) and Graz (Austria).

The ranks of other major international cities are Sydney at 19, Abu Dhabi at 28, Toronto at 30, Singapore at 33, Tokyo at 34, Berlin at 36, Chicago at 40, Rome at 42, Los Angeles at 45, Washington at 47 and more.

Saudi Arabia's Riyadh is placed at 77, while Shanghai is at 83, Tehran at 86, Bangkok at 87, Cairo at 88 and Istanbul at 90.

The selected cities are not necessarily the most and least stressful cities in the world; instead, they were chosen for their global comparability, Geo News reported.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

