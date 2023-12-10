Pakistan: Karachi witnessed severe shortage of life-saving drugs like insulin, says report
Pakistan Health Minister Nadeem Jan expressed his commitment to taking action against those involved, citing the DRAP (Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan) Act
In Pakistan, Karachi is currently facing a severe shortage of essential medicines including life-saving drugs, vaccines, insulting for diabetes management, epilepsy drugs, and others, according to a report published by ARY News.
