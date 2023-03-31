Pakistan kicks off outsourcing operations, assets at 3 airports to shore up forex reserves2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 02:51 PM IST
As per the finance ministry's statement, Islamabad has engaged the World Bank's International Finance Corporation as an advisor for the outsourcing process.
In a move to generate foreign exchange reserves, the Pakistan government has announced that it will outsource operations and land assets at three major airports through a public private partnership.
