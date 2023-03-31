As per the ministry's statement, Islamabad has engaged the World Bank's International Finance Corporation as an advisor for the outsourcing process. "The outsourcing of three airports has been initiated within the scope of public-private partnership .. to engage private investor/airport operator through a competitive and transparent process to run the airports, develop appertaining land assets and enhance avenues for commercial activities and to garner full revenue potential," the ministry said.

