Pakistan kills 29 ‘militants’ in overnight strikes along Afghanistan border, days after deaths of four Rangers

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated once again, with Islamabad claiming that it killed at least 29 ‘militants’ in an intelligence-based ground operation it carried out along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Sunday, PTI reported.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the strikes carried out against the hideouts and havens of terrorists came after militants tried to enter a paramilitary Rangers headquarters in Karachi on 27 June, according to PTI.

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Pakistan minister confirms killing militants Tarar confirmed that the attacks were in response to the recent multiple terrorist incidents inside Pakistan against the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Camp, Karachi, PTI reported.

He said, "A well-planned intelligence-based ground operation was carried out by security forces along the Pakistan-Afghan border, followed by calibrated strikes in the border region against the hideouts and safe havens of terrorists belonging to Jamaat ul Ahrar and Fitna al khwarij, killing twenty-nine khwarij."

The information minister added, "On June 28, 2026, security forces conducted an intelligence-based ground operation against a group of terrorists near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

Pakistan continues Operation Ghazab lil-Haq Earlier in February this year, Islamabad launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in response to the alleged attacks carried out by the Afghan Taliban forces at roughly 53 locations along the 2,600-km-long border.

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Over the weekend, Pakistan said that based on credible intelligence inputs, it continued with its 'Operation Ghazb Lil Haq,' while also carrying out precise targeting of terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Jamaat ul Ahrar and Fitna al khwarij on the intervening night of 28-29 June, in the border region of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, according to PTI.

At least three targets in Kunar, Paktia and Paktika were destroyed during precision strikes, which killed at least 25 terrorists. Additionally, Tarar said that large amounts of weapons and ammunition stored at these Marakiz and hideouts were also destroyed.

Taliban claims loss of civilian life While Islamabad has claimed that 29 militants were killed in precision strikes, the Taliban reported civilian casualties in the strikes. According to AFP, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Islamabad's strikes in eastern Afghanistan have killed or wounded dozens of civilians. Mujahid also called the strikes a "cowardly act of aggression".

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Here's what we know about the Karachi terror attack Pakistan's precision strikes came a day after four Pakistani soldiers lost their lives in an explosion in Karachi, the responsibility of which was claimed by a breakaway faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The Pakistan Taliban is a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, which returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

The attack in Karachi took place around 8:30 pm on 27 June when an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into a building belonging to the country's paramilitary force, the Sindh Rangers, following which a blast erupted, and terrorists entered the compound and opened fire. They also threw hand grenades that triggered further explosions.

In response to the attack, the compound belonging to the Rangers was sealed, and residents were asked to stay indoors, following which began a 90-minute gun battle between the attackers and Pakistani security forces. The Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos and the Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) also joined Rangers personnel in the operation.

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While four Rangers soldiers were killed in the attack in Karachi, the retaliatory firing resulted in the killing of six terrorists and the capture of an injured one, who was reportedly identified as an Afghan national.

The operation on 28 June marks the latest escalation in tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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