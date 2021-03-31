New Delhi: Pakistan on Wednesday announced the lifting of a nearly two-year old ban on Indian sugar and cotton imports in a step seen as moving towards reviving suspended trade besides heralding a general thaw in relations.

According to news reports from Islamabad, Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Council, a top decision-making body, allowed private businesses in Pakistan to import 0.5 million tonnes of white sugar in an effort to rein in prices at home ahead of the Ramzan festival.

Pakistani buyers have already started making inquiries about buying Indian sugar and cotton, which is being offered at lower prices than supplies from other countries, a Reuters report quoting dealers in India said. India is the world's biggest producer of cotton and the second biggest sugar producer. Pakistan was one of the leading buyers of Indian cotton until 2019. Direct trade between the two countries has averaged $ 2.1-2.5 billion dollars with indirect trade through third countries valued at much more. Studies have shown that direct trade could hit $11-20 billion in the absence of tensions and lowering of barriers.

There was no official government confirmation of or reaction to Pakistan’s move in New Delhi. The by word in New Delhi seems to be caution given that many attempts by the Modi government as well as its predecessors to stabilize and improve ties with Pakistan have come to naught. Ties between the two countries have swung between periods of bonhomie and tension. The neighbours have fought four wars since 1947.

The lifting of the ban on Indian imports to Pakistan is one among a series of moves by both countries to unfreeze ties hit by tensions caused by terrorist attacks in India between 2016-19 as well as by New Delhi revoking an article of its constitution that bestowed special status to Kashmir in August 2019. After the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019, India withdrew the non-discriminatory market status it had unilaterally granted Pakistan in 1996 and imposed a customs duty of 200% on all goods originating from Pakistan. India also suspended cross-border trade in April 2019 on receiving reports that these routes were being misused by Pakistan-based elements for funneling illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency. In August 2019, Pakistan announced suspension of bilateral trade with India. Partial relaxation was provided in September 2019 for trade in certain pharmaceutical products.

The first signs of a thaw in relations came with the armies of the two countries issuing a rare joint statement last month, announcing they would adhere to 2003 ceasefire agreement along their disputed border in Kashmir.

This was followed by an exchange of letters between the two prime ministers on the occasion of Pakistan’s national day earlier this month. Pakistan’s powerful army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa while addressing a seminar called on India to “bury the past" and move forward. Bajwa noted that stable India-Pakistan relations were the key to unlocking the potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia.

"The Kashmir issue is obviously at the heart of this," Bajwa was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper earlier this month on the tensions around the Kashmir dispute as he urged for its peaceful resolution.

According to news reports, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia – with both of whom India has reworked its ties in recent years -- have been playing a behind the scenes role in bringing India and Pakistan closer.

Pakistan’s move to import cotton followed a drop in local production, which is estimated to be below six million bales as of March 1, the lowest in at least 30 years, other news reports said. Pakistan has been looking to tap the international market for sugar, floating two tenders for 50,000 tonnes in the last month, Reuters said. It had rejected bids on both tenders in March, the Reuters report said. India was offering sugar at a discount compared to supplies from Thailand, the Reuters report said quoting an unnamed dealer with global trading firm.

