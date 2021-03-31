Pakistan lifts ban on Indian sugar, cotton imports, reviving suspended trade

The lifting of the ban on Indian imports to Pakistan is one among a series of moves by both countries to unfreeze ties hit by tensions caused by terrorist attacks in India between 2016-19 as well as by New Delhi revoking an article of its constitution that bestowed special status to Kashmir in August 2019. After the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019, India withdrew the non-discriminatory market status it had unilaterally granted Pakistan in 1996 and imposed a customs duty of 200% on all goods originating from Pakistan. India also suspended cross-border trade in April 2019 on receiving reports that these routes were being misused by Pakistan-based elements for funneling illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency. In August 2019, Pakistan announced suspension of bilateral trade with India. Partial relaxation was provided in September 2019 for trade in certain pharmaceutical products.