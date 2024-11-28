Pakistan is facing a massive law and order breakdown after thousands of protestors, supporters of Imran Khan, stormed into the national capital, Islamabad.

Pakistan is facing a massive protest for the release of former prime minister Imran Khan. Thousands of protestors marched towards Islamabad over the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The protest was called off for some time on Wednesday after the government retaliated against protestors with tear gas and rubber bullets, reported AFP. PTI leaders had alleged that the Pakistan government has used bullets and guns against the protestors.

Why are Pakistanis protesting? What started as a peaceful protest turned violent when approximately 10,000 protestors clashed with security forces near the parliament. These protestors are demanding the release of former prime minister Imran Khan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to AFP, more than 10,000 protestors stormed into Islamabad on the weekend after defying a four-day-long lockdown in the city. The government had imposed a ban on public gatherings and a lockdown after nearly four security officials were killed during the protests earlier.

Jailed former premier Imran Khan's party on Wednesday suspended "for the time being" its protest in Islamabad after a midnight crackdown by the authorities that reportedly killed four people and injured over 50 others.

Who is behind the protest? While Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan is leading the protest from jail, his wife Bushra Khan, was the driving force behind mobilising a large number of people to march in Islamabad. Bushra Bibi emerged fm the shadows this week to lead the protest in support for her jailed husband, reported Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is Bushra Bibi? Bushra Khan is often referred by her husband and her followers by name Bushra Bibi or Bushra Begum, titles that denote respect in the Urdu language.

Bushra entered the capital, Islamabad, this week with thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporters who breached heavy security force barricades. Not far from the country's parliament, she addressed supporters from atop a truck near the historic square of D-Chowk where they vowed to hold a sit-in until Khan was freed.

"You all need to promise that until Khan is amongst us, you won't leave D-Chowk," said Bushra in the first time she had addressed a public rally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During her address at a public rally, Bushra Khan had encouraged Imran Khan's supporters to hold protest at the central, sensitive location. Her direction were contrary to Imran Khan's direction to hold protest on the capital's outskirts, reported Reuters citing party officials.

However, after a massive midnight raid by security forces following days of deadly clashes, the protesters dispersed and party officials said Bushra escaped to the nearby PTI stronghold of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.