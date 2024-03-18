Pakistan links ‘terrorists’ sheltering in Afghanistan to explosives-laden vehicle attack on Army post
The Pakistan military has blamed Afghanistan for a recent wave of ‘terrorism’ — including a March 16 militant attack at a border Army post. The army also said that there has been an increase in "terrorism" incidents in the country with help of Afghan Taliban and supply of modern weapons.