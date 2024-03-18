The Pakistan military has blamed Afghanistan for a recent wave of ‘terrorism’ — including a March 16 militant attack at a border Army post. The army also said that there has been an increase in "terrorism" incidents in the country with help of Afghan Taliban and supply of modern weapons.

More to come…

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!