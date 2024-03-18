Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:55:53
Pakistan links ‘terrorists’ sheltering in Afghanistan to explosives-laden vehicle attack on Army post

Pakistan military links recent terrorism surge to Afghanistan, citing March 16 attack on border Army post. Afghan Taliban and modern weapons supply blamed for rise in terrorism incidents in the country.

The Pakistan military has blamed Afghanistan for a recent wave of ‘terrorism’ — including a March 16 militant attack at a border Army post. The army also said that there has been an increase in "terrorism" incidents in the country with help of Afghan Taliban and supply of modern weapons.

More to come…

Published: 18 Mar 2024, 04:43 PM IST
