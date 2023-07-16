Pakistan lost $8.3 bn in remittances, exports in FY23 amid bid to secure IMF bailout1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Pakistan incurred a huge USD 8.3 billion loss in remittances and exports during the previous fiscal year as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government chose to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a USD 1.2 billion tranche, according to Dawn.
Earlier this week the International Monetary Fund deposited a much-awaited first installment of $1.2 billion in Pakistan's central bank. The financial infusion was part of a $3 billion new bailout deal that the beleaguered country secured earlier this month after making a slew of changes to comply with conditions set out by the IMF. Recent reports however indicate that Pakistan incurred a massive $ 8.3 billion loss in remittances and exports during the last financial year.
