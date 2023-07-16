Pakistan incurred a huge USD 8.3 billion loss in remittances and exports during the previous fiscal year as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government chose to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a USD 1.2 billion tranche, according to Dawn.
Earlier this week the International Monetary Fund deposited a much-awaited first installment of $1.2 billion in Pakistan's central bank. The financial infusion was part of a $3 billion new bailout deal that the beleaguered country secured earlier this month after making a slew of changes to comply with conditions set out by the IMF. Recent reports however indicate that Pakistan incurred a massive $ 8.3 billion loss in remittances and exports during the last financial year.
According to a report by Dawn, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government had made extensive efforts to appease the IMF since taking over in April last year. The lack of attention to these two big inflows has led the country to lose considerably more than it received from IMF borrowings and inflows from other sources.
Simply put, Pakistan received a nine-month USD 3 billion loan package for FY24 in exchange for a massive tax burden, historically high-interest rates, and record inflation and currency depreciation in FY23.
“Despite the month-to-month decline in the remittances, the government remained busy with the IMF for loans while it has been losing interest-free inflows without any strings. Attention was needed to address the declining trend but it looks borrowing was more important," Atif Ahmed - a currency dealer and expert in the interbank market - told the publication.
