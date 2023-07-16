Earlier this week the International Monetary Fund deposited a much-awaited first installment of $1.2 billion in Pakistan's central bank. The financial infusion was part of a $3 billion new bailout deal that the beleaguered country secured earlier this month after making a slew of changes to comply with conditions set out by the IMF. Recent reports however indicate that Pakistan incurred a massive $ 8.3 billion loss in remittances and exports during the last financial year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}