Pakistan man hacks 31 X accounts to post AI-generated content, passing them as those from US‑Iran conflict

It is known that during any conflict, social media gets flooded with images and videos claiming to be from the war zone, shaping a narrative for people relying on the internet to understand what is happening in the world. As the war between the United States, Israel and Iran enter Day 5, X revealed that it had found a man from Pakistan who had hacked as many as 31 accounts to post recycled images and videos, passing them off as those from the war.

Advertisement

Since US and Israeli strikes over the weekend ignited a regional conflict, a parallel information war has erupted, with supporters on both sides flooding social media with falsehoods that often spread faster than the facts on the ground.

Nikita Bier, head of product at X, recently said that the social media platform detected a user fro Pakistan running a coordinated network of accounts that spread AI-generated war videos. Also Read | Missiles, airspace closures and oil shock: How US-Iran war is unfolding across Middle East — A country-wise breakdown

He said, "Last night, we found a guy in Pakistan that was managing 31 accounts posting AI war videos. All were hacked and the usernames were changed on Feb 27 to "Iran War Monitor" or some derivative."

Advertisement

Nikita Bier further said that the platform was also improving at detecting these activities quickly and reducing the motivation behind them.

Not just a Pakistan man, he had recently shared that the social media site successfully blocked a wave of Iranian bots.

Since the day Iran was attacked by the joint forces of the United States and Israel with Tehran counterattacking their bases in other Middle East countries, social media has been flooded with a flurry of AI-generated content, exaggerating the damage in Tehran.

AFP's fact-checkers, too, have have debunked a series of claims by pro-Iranian accounts posting old videos to pass them off as Tehran's missile strikes on Israel and Gulf states including the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Also Read | Iranian warship sinks off Sri Lanka coast, 32 saved, many bodies recovered

Advertisement

"There is definitely a narrative war unfolding online," Moustafa Ayad, from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), told AFP, adding, “Whether it was to rationalize the strikes across the Gulf, or to trumpet Iranian military might in the face of the Israeli and US strikes, the goals seem to be wear down ‘enemies.’”

Not just pro-Iran accounts, Iranian opposition outlets, too, have have pushed false narratives on X and Telegram blaming a missile strike on an Iranian girls' school on the Iranian government itself, researchers said.

Similar disinformation tactics have also been reported in other global conflicts including Ukraine and Gaza.

(With AFP inputs)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer