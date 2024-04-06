Active Stocks
Pakistan's Maryam Nawaz slams Chinese nationals after suicide bomb blast: 'They get resentful when…'

PTI

Pakistan Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz says Chinese nationals get 'resentful' when asked to follow security protocols

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that Chinese nationals living in Pakistan get "resentful" when they are asked to follow security protocols, a week after five Chinese engineers were among six killed in a suicide bombing in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Published: 06 Apr 2024, 11:55 PM IST
