Pakistan's Maryam Nawaz slams Chinese nationals after suicide bomb blast: 'They get resentful when…'
Pakistan Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz says Chinese nationals get 'resentful' when asked to follow security protocols
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that Chinese nationals living in Pakistan get "resentful" when they are asked to follow security protocols, a week after five Chinese engineers were among six killed in a suicide bombing in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!