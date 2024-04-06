Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that Chinese nationals living in Pakistan get "resentful" when they are asked to follow security protocols, a week after five Chinese engineers were among six killed in a suicide bombing in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

