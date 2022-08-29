Pakistan may import tomato and onion from India amid a surge in vegetable prices2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 06:17 AM IST
Federal government is considering the option to import onion and tomato from India through Wagah border
Amid massive surge in the prices of various vegetables and fruits Pakistan due to devastating floods, the Pakistan government may import tomato and onion from India, according to the market dealers here.